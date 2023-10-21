DENVER (KDVR) — A man from Aurora died Friday night after police said he crashed into a parked trailer.

It happened near the intersection of Joplin Street and 7th Avenue, the Aurora Poice Department said officers in the traffic investigation unit responded around 10 p.m.

The 27-year-old man was riding a 2020 black Harley Davidson motorcycle. According to APD, witnesses said he was riding west when he struck a parked trailer.

He was flung from the motorcycle.

APD said officers provided lifesaving actions but he was ultimately rushed to a hospital where he died.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The man will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after next of kin is notified.