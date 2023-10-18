DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora man died in a possible drowning after a large wave pulled him into the ocean from a beach in Hawaii, according to police.

Hawaii Police Department identified the victim as 53-year-old Jeffrey Jewers.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kona.

Police responded to a report of a distressed swimmer. When they arrived, they learned that Jewers was walking along a rocky area of the shore when a large wave struck him.

He was pulled into the ocean, and witnesses saw him trying to climb out of the ocean when he was struck by a second large wave that pulled him away from the shoreline.

Hawai’i Fire Department personnel were able to locate Jewers, who appeared lifeless, according to police.

He was taken to the Kona Community Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.