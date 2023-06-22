DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora man is in jail, accused of shooting and killing someone along 6th Avenue in Lakewood earlier this week.

The Lakewood Police Department said Randy Jiron, 40, of Aurora is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing first-degree murder.

Police said they responded to 6th Avenue and Simms Street on reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the victim, a transient man identified as 52-year-old Craig Bruce, was soliciting on the side of the road when a vehicle pulled up and the man inside shot him, according to police.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found Bruce suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Lakewood PD and the Adams County SWAT team found Jiron at a home in Strasburg where police said he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.