DENVER (KDVR) — A liquor store owner is seeking help to catch thieves who broke into his store twice in two days and were caught on surveillance video.

Craft-Y Beer Wine & Liquor, located at 24300 E. Smoky Hill Rd. in Aurora, was broken into and robbed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday. The owner provided FOX31 with three surveillance videos showing two people forcing their way into the store and taking merchandise out.

One of the thieves tried to open the register but couldn’t. So instead, they grabbed high-end bottles from behind it. And not just one trip. They made three trips to get all they could carry and took it out of the store.

The owner, Jason Frank, said he filed a police report but it is unknown where the department is with the investigation.