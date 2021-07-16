Aurora K-9 officers now protected with body armor

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Loki and Factor, K-9 members of the Aurora Police Department, have top notch protection with new vests.

The stab and bullet proof K-9 vests are provided by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Darby Kelly and Vanessa Ernissee of Heroes with Paws sponsored the vests.

“Gifted by Heroes with Paws” is embroidered on Loki’s vest, Factor’s vest reads “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Sponsors donate $985 to provide one K-9 vest for a dog working in law enforcement or related agencies in the Untied States.

Vested Interest began in 2009 with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests for K-9 officers, a total of 4,327 have been distributed in the U.S.

Vested Interest also provides K-9 Narcan Kits, Healthcare for K-9 Heroes and K-9 First Aid Medical Kits.

Donations and volunteer opportunities are available, call 508-824-6978 if interested.