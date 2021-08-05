Aurora K9 officer Cyrus gets protective vest

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – K9 Cyrus, of the Aurora Police Department, now has top notch protection with a new vest.

The stab and bullet proof K9 vests are provided by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

“Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” is embroidered on Cyrus’s vest.

Sponsors donate $985 to provide one K-9 vest for a dog working in law enforcement or related agencies in the Untied States.

Vested Interest began in 2009 with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests for K-9 officers, a total of 4,327 have been distributed in the U.S.

Vested Interest also provides K-9 Narcan Kits, Healthcare for K-9 Heroes and K-9 First Aid Medical Kits.

Donations and volunteer opportunities are available, call 508-824-6978 if interested.