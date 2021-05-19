Aurora K-9 Cyrus will receive body armor

by: Keely Sugden

Cyrus (Credit: APD)

Aurora, Colo. (KDVR) – A K-9 member of the Aurora Police Department, will receive a protective vest provided by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Cyrus is the second dog in the department to get a vest. Loki also got the good news about his vest in April. Cyrus should be sporting his new vest in eight to 10 weeks.

The stab and bullet proof K-9 vest will be embroidered with the message, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Sponsors donated $985 to provide one K-9 vest for a dog working in law enforcement or for similar agencies in the Untied States.

Vested Interest began in 2009 with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests for K-9 officers. So far, they’ve raised enough money to fund a total of 4,247 vests.

Vested Interest also provides K-9 Narcan KitsHealthcare for K-9 Heros and K-9 First Aid Medical Kits.

Donations and volunteer opportunities are available. You can call (508)824-6978 if interested. 

