(KDVR) — Three teenagers face first-degree murder charges in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old at an Aurora hotel.

The shooting happened on March 9 at the Quality Inn & Suites hotel on Ouray Street. Ronald Heriberto Calderon Ramirez died, and four more people were wounded.

On Thursday, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced charges against:

Rafael Martinez, 18

Rizvan Rastogor, 17

Damien Lucero, 17

They each face a count of first-degree murder and three counts of felony criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder. The 17-year-olds also face counts of misdemeanor juvenile possession of a handgun. Each is due back in court later in March.

A fourth suspect, identified only as a juvenile, also faces a count of felony accessory to a crime and misdemeanor juvenile handgun possession.

Martinez was also shot during the incident, police have said. He was hospitalized, released and arrested. The other three were arrested after the shooting.