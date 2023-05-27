AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Veterans, alongside those currently serving our country, kicked off Memorial Day weekend at the Colorado Freedom Memorial’s 10th-anniversary commemoration ceremony “Colorado Remembers.”

“We need to remember those veterans who died so we could enjoy the freedoms like we hear this Memorial Day weekend,” Rick Crandall, executive director of the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation said.

The event, presented by the City of Aurora and the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation, honors generations of Colorado’s fallen veterans, as well as those still serving today.

“Out of the 6,200 names on here, nearly 4,000 of those in wars — their bodies never returned so there is no grave site for their families until their names showed up on here,” Crandall said.

According to Crandall, during the event there were military displays by History Colorado, the Military Vehicle Collectors Club of Colorado and personal collections.

Steel from the World Trade Center was on display and Hawk Quest was on site with birds of prey, all perfect for pictures.

“Every county in Colorado has a name on this board,” Crandall said.

