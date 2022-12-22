AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The nation’s most visited emergency rooms were recently ranked and a local entry broke into the top 10 ranking with ease.

Researchers over at NiceRx tabulated just how many visits the most heavily trafficked emergency rooms in the country garnered since 2021.

The state as a whole did not make the list of states with the most emergency room visits, but that didn’t stop a certain Aurora hospital from breaking into the number eight slot after having received a grand total of 123,160 emergency room visits.

Colorado hospital makes national top 10 most visited ER

Since 2021, Aurora UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital has had the eighth most emergency room visits in the whole country. Here are the rest of those results:

Parkland Health and Hospital System – Dallas 210,152 ER visits Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center – Lakeland, Florida 190,581 ER visits NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln – New York City 164,979 ER visits Grady Memorial Hospital – Atlanta 160,027 ER visits St. Joseph’s University Medical Center – Paterson, New Jersey 150,615 ER visits Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital – Fort Worth, Texas 142,330 ER visits Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center – Los Angeles 136,161 ER visits UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital – Aurora 132,160 ER visits Antelope Valley Hospital – Lancaster, California 130,659 ER visits WakeMed Raleigh Campus – Raleigh, North Carolina 127,059 ER visits

According to researchers with NiceRx, Colorado as a whole saw 511,700 emergency room visits during a one-year time frame, which equates to 900 visits per 10,000 residents.

Apply that figure to how many ER visits the Aurora facility has received and you would see that UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital saw roughly 25% of the state’s overall number of ER visits.

So, it is safe to say that front-line workers over in Aurora deserve some praise and if you know someone who works over at UCHealth, be sure to give them a supportive gesture because they work at a hospital with one of the most efficient emergency rooms in the country and that is no easy feat.