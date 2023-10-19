Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information from Aurora police about the manners of death for the two people involved.

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Police are investigating a homicide-suicide case after a woman was found dismembered and a man found dead from a gunshot wound.

At 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a missing person report at an apartment complex in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood located in the 18300 block of East Kepner Place.

The caller told police that his mother was scheduled to arrive at the apartment complex for a housekeeping job at 7 a.m. However, she failed to show up to her other appointments later in the day.

When Aurora police arrived at the scene, they found the missing woman’s car still parked at the complex. The woman’s son told police the apartment number of her housekeeping job, and police were unable to contact the resident inside.

According to police, when officers decided to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot wound. A 30-year-old Aurora man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment.

Officers also located dismembered remains of what they believe to be an adult woman. Police said additional remains were discovered outside in a nearby dumpster.

The names of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s office at a later date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.