AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A hit and run that happened early Sunday morning has left one man dead and the person police believe to be responsible in custody.

At roughly 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene of an auto-pedestrian hit and run, located near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

When they arrived, they found a man in the middle of the road, suffering from life-threatening injuries. First responders transported him to a nearby hospital, but he has since died from those injuries.

Investigators said that the man had been walking across East Colfax Avenue when a 2009 Honda Pilot that was traveling in the eastbound direction hit him. According to APD, the driver of that car, Geyler Najera, 29, did not stop immediately and instead left the scene.

Najera was taken into custody after officers noticed him driving nearby and now he is being held in Aurora Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to a press release from APD, “alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.” This investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim will be released once the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has reached out to the next of kin.

If you witnessed this fatal hit and run, please contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section by calling 303-739-6000.