Aurora hammer attack murderer sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Alex Ewing to three consecutive life sentences for the murder of the Bennett family with a hammer inside their Aurora home in 1984.

“If we had the death penalty, it would be right and just and fair for what you did. We do not have the death penalty,” Judge Darren Vahle said during the sentencing.

Melissa Bennett, 7, was violently raped and killed. Her parents, Bruce and Deborah Bennett, were also killed. The 3-year-old sister, Vanessa, was the only survivor.

The court convicted Ewing of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, theft, and sexual assault on Aug. 9.