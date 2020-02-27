Aurora gym offers training, mentoring in effort to prevent gun violence among youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- An Aurora gym is offering training and mentoring to young people in an effort to prevent gun violence.

For more than two decades LaMumba Sayers made his name and fortune in the ring.

What he is doing now, though, could have an impact for generations to come.

Sayers is a highly successful boxer and mixed martial arts fighter from Five Points.

Now, he runs the program “Guns Down, Gloves Up, Get Your Heads Up in the ‘Hood,” out of an Aurora gym called Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts Center.

“It’s a positive way to put the gloves on, the guns down,” said Sayers. “And have a different outcome.”