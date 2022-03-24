AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As the City of Aurora considers an ordinance that would ban grass on new construction or redevelopment projects starting in 2023, it could have an impact on some local businesses.

“It’s a long time coming. Obviously, Colorado is a drought state, so it’s nice to see them catch up even if it’s at a municipality level at this point,” Kevin Guzior said.

Guzior is president of Pioneer, a Colorado-based landscaping supply company. Their clients range from homeowners to the Colorado Department of Transportation and right now, Guzior said the bulk of their business is in supplying materials for xeriscape projects.

“Just by using the right combination of plants and the right combination of design, you have both water conservation and the aesthetic that you’re looking for,” he said.

He said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s idea to transition newly developed and redeveloped properties into water-wise landscapes could help Pioneer and other local landscaping companies thrive.

“I think it’s going to be great for businesses like ours. We try to teach that water conservation component quite a bit, as do the contractors that we work with,” he said.

However, if the proposal passes, it has the potential to hurt some businesses, including sod and sprinkler companies that operate primarily in Aurora.

“I think the businesses, they’ll see a challenge that that’s kind of the mainstay of what they do, but I think overall there’s plenty of opportunity to get into other aspects of business,” Guzior said.

Coffman told FOX31 he also believes local landscapers will have a greater opportunity for business if xeriscaping becomes a mandate. However, that would require some companies to rethink their business models and specialties.

“I think innovation and transformation is kind of a key component to business anyway. A lot of businesses that don’t change tend to wither up and die,” Guzior said.

He said while change can be difficult, it does not have to be ugly for the businesses or the landscape.

“Drought-tolerant landscape doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t have a vibrant or beautiful landscape. I think after decades and decades of grass, people aren’t used to that,” he said.

Aurora City Council will begin to consider this idea on April 18. If passed, it would apply to residential and commercial properties that begin construction after Jan. 1, 2023.