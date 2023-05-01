AURORA (KDVR) — Golfers are doing double takes at Meadow Hills Golf Course these days, because what they think they see, is actually true — scooters on the golf course.

Golf is a game of tradition, so when someone spots something that is not traditional on the links, that someone is going to look. And a golf scooter is most definitely not traditional.

“A couple years ago the guys in the pro shop wanted to just offer a different alternative for a way to get around the golf course. Instead of just either riding in a cart or walking,” said Karin “K-Lo” Rivale, Aurora Parks & Recreation.

Right now, Meadow Hills is the only Aurora golf course that has the scooters. They cost $4,000 each. They are called PHAT Scooters. They are specially designed with wide tires to use safely on golf courses, similar to golf carts.

Before a golfer is allowed to use a PHAT scooter on the course, a little tutorial on how to operate it is mandatory. It takes about 15 minutes to learn and then you are ready to use it on your first round of golf. Basically, if you know how to ride a bicycle, you can ride one of these scooters. Top speed is about 17 mph and only one rider per scooter is allowed.

Rivale says they hope the scooters will make golfing more enjoyable to players. Unfortunately, she says, they will not improve your score.