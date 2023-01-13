AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora is getting a $5 million federal grant to help with water conservation and to help provide drinking water to the city’s growing population.

The funds come from Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan, which allocates $8.3 billion for water infrastructure projects over the next five years.

“It is very exciting to be here with the City of Aurora to celebrate the additional $5 million that we are able to provide from the bipartisan infrastructure law,” Tanya Trujillo, the assistant secretary for Water and Science said.

The grant money will help the city build a new pump station and radial well that will draw water from below the South Platte River. The city says the project will cut outside water consumption nearly in half.

“If we are to grow as a city we have to be very aggressive in terms of water conservation stretching these resources as far as they can go,” Mayor Michael Coffman said.

Once complete, the city will be able to provide water to an additional 30,000 homes in the area.

“It is going to go directly to create more well capacity, more clean drinking water for the people of Aurora and I couldn’t be more proud to support it,” Rep. Jason Crow said.

The city said the total cost of the project is around $20 million.