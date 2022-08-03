AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three families are out of their homes after a fire erupted in the Aurora Summer Valley neighborhood, near Hampden Avenue and South Buckley Road.

On Whitaker Drive, police tape contained a tight-knit community in shock Wednesday. Neighbors quickly jumped into action in the afternoon hours after walking outside and witnessing flames consuming homes.

“They were huge, huge. They were up to that tree there, and when I walked out, it was instant heat. It felt like I had a sunburn right away,” neighbor Debbie Rogers said. “It was it was scary. We’re kicking down the doors.”

Rogers said she and another neighbor ran to kick down the door and make sure her teenage neighbor wasn’t inside one of the burning homes.

“They said, ‘Get out, get out now,’” another resident Liko Pendleton said. “I was very shocked. That was so scary”

Aurora Fire Rescue confirmed no injuries were reported, but three single-family homes were involved in the fire and were severely damaged. Officials say there were no early indications of the cause of this fire, and one had not been released as of Wednesday night.

Residents of all three homes will be displaced, and the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming will help those residents.

“I’m thankful everything is OK and if anybody can help them, help them,” Rogers said.

Rogers created a GoFundMe for the neighbors with damaged homes. You can find it here.