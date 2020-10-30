Aurora fire searching for person of interest in blaze that killed 1, injured several others

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora fire officials are searching for a person of interest from an apartment fire that killed one person and injured several others just before midnight on Thursday.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, the fire started in the 1600 block of Galena Street. Six engine companies, four ladder companies, two battalion chiefs and more than six medic units responded to the 2-alarm fire, officials said.

People injured and trapped inside the apartment complex and people jumping out of apartment windows to escape flames were reported to firefighters.

Sixty residents were displaced and the Red Cross was notified and worked to assist those needing shelter.

If you have information please contact: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).