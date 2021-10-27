Aurora Fire Rescue needs help identifying suspect in El Pelicano Restaurant fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The fire at the El Pelicano Restaurant in Aurora is under investigation and Aurora Fire Rescue is asking for help identifying a suspect.

The restaurant, located near Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road, suffered over $250 thousand in damages from the Sept. 30 fire that occurred about 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or call 720-913-7867 (STOP) or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.

