Aurora Fire Rescue needs help identifying suspect in El Pelicano Restaurant fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The fire at the El Pelicano Restaurant in Aurora is under investigation and Aurora Fire Rescue is asking for help identifying a suspect.
The restaurant, located near Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road, suffered over $250 thousand in damages from the Sept. 30 fire that occurred about 3:30 a.m.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or call 720-913-7867 (STOP) or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.