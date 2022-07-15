AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – As the search continues to identify the person that’ll fill the vacant fire chief position in Aurora, city officials have appointed someone to the position in an interim fashion.

Officials in the City of Lights, known by most as Aurora, have been struggling to fill the full-time positions that head both the city’s police department and Aurora Fire Rescue. Interim Police Chief Dan Oates was appointed to the role back in May following the controversial departure of former Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

The search rolls on for the people that will fill both roles on a full-time basis. In the meantime, city management has appointed Deputy Chief Allen Robnett, who has served as a member of the Aurora Fire Rescue for the past 33 years, to the temporary role for the next few months.

“We know that Chief Robnett will serve Aurora well in the position of Interim Chief. He has both the professional experience and the personal values to lead the department in service to our community,” City Manager Jim Twombly said.

The Ashford graduate who was born in Aurora has served as a member of the AFR in the following capacities:

Firefighter

Fire Investigator

Lieutenant

Captain

Public Information Officer

Battalion Chief

Commander

Deputy Chief of Professional Development and Personnel Support

“I recognize the value that Chief Gray brought to Aurora Fire Rescue, and his contributions are sure to be lasting and impactful for the organization, its members and for our community,” Twombly said.

The process to fill the full-time position following Robnett’s temporary appointment is still ongoing and will include an opportunity for the community to weigh in.

FOX31 will publish how, when and where that public input will be taken into consideration once city officials release that information.