AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – On Friday, as first responders with Aurora Fire Rescue wrap up this year’s Fire Prevention Week 2022, they’re holding an event focused on a different cause. That cause: to honor one of their own who helped a lowly pumpkin become a nearly one-ton specimen.

Starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m. on Friday, a “Pop-up Pumpkin Party” will be held at the Aurora Fire Department’s Station 11, located at 2291 South Joliet Street.

You may be asking yourself, “What kind of party could that possibly be?” The simple answer is that this party is being thrown to celebrate the efforts of the firefighter that grew a pumpkin that now weighs over 1,700 pounds.

If you feel that this has to be a piece of fiction ripped from a Roald Dahl book, then take your disbelieving self over to Station 11 on Friday to see the impressive gourd for yourself.

In addition to getting the chance to meet the Aurora firefighter who grew the pumpkin, crafts, candy and detailed tours of the station’s newly christened Engine 11 will all be available.

This will be the second pumpkin-pertinent event that the department has participated in this week after they helped kids over at the Children’s Hospital Colorado pick out the perfect specimens to take home.