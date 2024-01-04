DENVER (KDVR) — A massive, five-alarm fire broke out at a construction site near the intersection of Peoria Street and Colfax Avenue on Dec. 16.

It took fire crews five days to fully extinguish the fire. Due to the risk of the building collapsing, construction and fire crews had to delay their work.

“There was multiple collapse zones, and with the amount of water they put inside the building it wasn’t safe for any firefighters or any construction workers to be inside there to even begin tearing the building down,” said Andrew Logan, of Aurora Fire Rescue.

On Jan. 2, Aurora Fire brought in an outside company, D.H. Griffin, to help demolish the building. The company uses autonomous robots to tear down parts of the building and enter areas that are too dangerous for people. At the same time, Aurora Fire investigators are using drones to take photos of the site and continue investigating what sparked the fire.

“The investigators are flying drones up there because it’s not safe for them to walk in that area, so they can help assist with finding the origins and cause and that’s why it’s taking so long,” Logan said.

In the meantime, the intersection at Peoria and Colfax remains closed as it’s in the building’s “collapse zone.” While they understand the closure is frustrating, Aurora Fire says safety is their top priority.

“Aurora Fire understands there are some businesses affected by this. We apologize for any inconveniences they’re going through,” Logan said. “We ask our community members to support their businesses during their time of need, but unfortunately right now we have to have safety as the number one issue.”

Officials plan to reopen Peoria and Colfax in the coming weeks.