AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Chief of Aurora Fire Rescue will step down from his position and move west for another job after being in the department for five years.

Chief Fernando Gray Sr. accepted a new position as the Director/Fire Chief for the City of Las Vegas. His last day with Aurora will be Friday, July 15.

“Aurora Fire Rescue is on an outstanding path due to your resilience, passion, character, courage, commitment, motivation and willingness to daily serve the community even during the most challenging times,” Gray said in a letter to his colleagues. “The progress that the department realized over the last several years is sustainable and the department will continue to grow and reach even higher levels of success due to your commitment to continuous improvement.”

The City Manager’s Office plans to name an Interim Chief in the near future, and announce the next steps for finding a new Chief.