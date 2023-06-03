Four people were injured in a multi-family complex fire in Aurora (Photo credit: KDVR)

Editor’s note: Aurora Fire Rescue originally reported four people were injured and then updated to five.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a large multi-family residential complex that injured five people Saturday, the Aurora Fire Rescue said.

AFR said multiple units are affected and five people were injured. Two were treated on scene and three were taken to the hospital. One person has serious injuries, according to the department.

Multiple crews are on scene working the fire at the Park Place at Expo Apartments located at 10705 East Exposition Avenue.

AFR said people from 60 units have been displaced and Red Cross is at the complex to help.

FOX31’s Rogelio Mares is heading to this breaking story. Updates will be posted as more information is received.