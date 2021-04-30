Aurora FedEx driver recovering after getting caught in robbery crossfire

AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — An Aurora FedEx driver is out of work and recovering after he got caught in the crossfire of a robbery that was taking place in a parking lot near the intersection of Iliff and Quebec.

Clifford Crawford says he has no choice but to sit and reflect on the unthinkable situation that’s changed his life. He’s gone through two surgeries, remains bandaged, and he says he relies on crutches to get around.

“This is just not like a normal work injury, this is like a freak of nature type of thing,” Crawford said.

Like many of us, Crawford likes to people watch while eating in his car on his lunch break. He was doing just that when the shooting happened last Monday.

“I’m in my truck eating, I finish my wings and I see three young men in front of my truck, and they are having a confrontation with a car that’s in the parking lot,” Crawford said.

Police say three teens robbed a woman, then while taking off, one of the teens fired a gun and a bullet flew into Crawford’s work truck.

“I heard it hit the door and it moved my foot a little bit,” Crawford said. “When I looked down at my foot I had a hole in my shoe that was smoking.”

The bullet went through his truck and into his foot. It ended up shattering two of his toes.

“One of the bones is so damaged, I can only have three screws instead of four because there’s nothing to hold,” Crawford said. “It’s putty pretty much.”

The father of four is now unable to work all because of what happened during a lunch break. The teen who shot him is being help behind bars on attempted murder, assault, and robbery charges.

“A simple mistake ruined a couple lives, you know, so I feel bad for him too,” Crawford said.

Crawford is receiving workman’s compensation but he expects to be out of work for several months and fears his partial salary is going to be hard to raise his four kids on. He has created a GoFundMe to raise money for his recovery.