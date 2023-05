AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on East Centretech Parkway near North Airport Boulevard, according to Aurora police early Saturday.

According to police, it appeared a male rider lost control of the motorcycle and crashed it on the roadway.

As of Saturday morning, APD was still unsure of the exact cause of the crash.

This was the 23rd fatal crash in Aurora this year.