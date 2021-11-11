Aurora family pleads for information about veteran son’s killing

Investigators and a family in Aurora is hoping a $5,000 reward will help get justice for an Army and National Guard veteran who was shot and killed on Oct. 5. (credit: Ramos family)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Investigators and a family in Aurora is hoping a $5,000 reward will help get justice for an Army and National Guard veteran who was shot and killed on Oct. 5.

Alex Murillo Ramos, 22, was gunned down in a car at East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street.

Family members said he was shot because he refused to give up his wallet during a robbery attempt.

The Aurora Police Department released a photo of the suspects:

(photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

On Thursday, family members released a statement, saying he was an Aurora native and “Coloradan at heart who was proud of Mexican Heritage and always tried to honor his family and his family’s name.”

Family members said Ramos served in the Army as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, being stationed in El Paso, Texas, before he was stationed in Korea.

“Alex transitioned out of active duty service to the Army National Guard so he could return to Aurora, CO and continue his goal of obtaining his college degree. Alex was enrolled in the Psychology degree program at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Alex was goal oriented and disciplined, working at the Aurora Mall, attending Metropolitan State University, and fulfilling his duty as a National Guardsman simultaneously.

Alex’s dreams of obtaining his college degree, seeing his mother and father obtain their American citizenship, and building his first house where he could live in peace were cut short by a senseless act of violence.”

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).