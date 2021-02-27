Aurora family pleads for help finding stolen dog, offering $10K for Ziggy

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora family is offering $10,000, what they planned to put as a down payment on a home, to get their stolen dog back.

Ziggy is a 1-year-old white Pomeranian with black and gray markings whose home is in the Lowry neighborhood in Aurora.

His owner Emily Wright says she was just feet away when someone stole him. She hopes sharing his story will help bring him home and save another family from the pain they’re facing.

“Ziggy’s my everything,” Wright said.

On Feb. 2 around 5:15pm, Wright was out in her fenced yard with Ziggy when she got a message that her boyfriend’s daughter broke her arm at school. Wright ran to plug her phone in feet away and call her boyfriend to tell him about his daughter’s injury.

“I was standing right in the doorway with a perfect view of outside but I wasn’t looking directly at Ziggy, I was very distracted,” Wright said.

Wright tells FOX31 in the few seconds it took to call her boyfriend, someone took Ziggy.

“I just had my back turned for a moment, it was obviously somebody that was waiting for an opportunity,” Wright said. “Then we had some neighbors come forward with some information afterwards.”

Wright hopes a $10,000 reward helps bring forward whoever has Ziggy.

“I would give every penny to get him back,” she said. “We’re not looking to get anybody in trouble, we just want our dog back.”

Wright says she’s very grateful thousands of people have helped share Ziggy’s flier on social media.

She made Facebook and Instagram pages for his search.

Officials with Aurora Police tell Fox31 Problem Solvers they don’t have a suspect description or information at this point. They ask anyone with information to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.