AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of starting 10 separate fires early Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, those fires started just after 12:30 a.m., near Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street.

“We were trying to sleep, and then I feel like warm on my arm and I’m like what is this?” said Laura Flores. “That’s when I saw the fire. It was coming from the ashes and the walls, so I screamed, ‘Everybody get out, fire.’”

Flores and her family raced out of their Conifer Creek apartment unit, which was quickly taken over by the flames.

She said nearly everything they own was destroyed as the fire destroyed their living room, kitchen, and bedrooms.

“I thought it was like natural causes, like the wind from yesterday, but I heard it was a teenager and that’s not good,” she said. “You’re ruining our lives, you know?”

Including the Flores family, police say 10 people were displaced, along with multiple pets.

Aurora Fire said the fires ranged from dumpsters, to bushes, to buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Flores said Conifer Creek has put their family up in a separate unit as they wait to find out what’s next.

“It’s been tough, some people have been helping, our friends, our neighbors, so we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” she said.