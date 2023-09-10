AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Potholes can be a pain for drivers in the Denver metro area. If your vehicle is damaged, cities can be held liable, but they don’t always shell out for repairs.

FOX31 spoke with a driver who said her vehicle suffered severe damage after hitting a pothole on Colfax Avenue between Tower Road and Airport Boulevard.

Cassandra Klosiewski said back in April, her husband was driving home from work.

“He hit the pothole, right over here, and it blew out both of his tires on the driver’s side,” Klosiewski said.

They only had their Land Rover for a little over a year, they later learned more than their tires were damaged.

Their rack-and-pinion steering, among other parts, was also damaged.

“Unfortunately, at this point,” Klosiewski said. “It’s going to be over $32,000 to fix this car.”

She said the family planned to pay for the damage themselves until they got that number.

“Got the insurance company involved,” Klosiewski said. “They did the assessment on it and they deemed it a total loss.”

The insurance company paid part of their debt, which was not enough to pay off their auto loan.

Cassandra then filed a claim with the state.

“The State of Colorado told me that it was Aurora that owned this section of the road between Tower and Airport,” Klosiewski said.

She filed a claim with the City of Aurora, and their reply wasn’t what the family wanted to hear.

“(They) basically told me that it’s not our problem because we are covered,” Klosiewski said.

She provided a photo of the potholes as she said they appeared in April. Now the holes are patched but Cassandra and her family are left with a car note for a car they can’t use.

“We have to wait until this car is done and paid for and off or our credit in order to attempt to even get another car,” Klosiewski said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said they have an agreement with Aurora for them to fix potholes along that stretch of road.

Last Friday, Aurora said their public works department inspected the stretch of Colfax Avenue for potholes and damage.

Both the City of Aurora and the State of Colorado have a way for drivers to file a claim for damage to their vehicles caused by damaged roads.

The state requires all claims must be filed within 180 days of the incident.