Aurora ends contract with investigator in McClain case; City Council, mayor will select replacement

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora has ended its contract with Eric Daigle, who was investigating the death of Elijah McClain.

Daigle, an attorney with national experience working on police misconduct and civil rights cases, was tasked with leading the review alongside two citizens.

However, there were concerns about Daigle’s independence due to his previous relationships with law enforcement.

“I would not presume to guess at Mr. Daigle’s racial or ethnic background, but can say that race did not play a role in this decision,” said Michael Bryant, a spokesperson for the City.

McClain, 23, died last summer after being injected with the sedative ketamine following an altercation with police.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said that Mayor Mike Coffman and three people on the City Council’s Public Safety Policy Committee asked for a new investigator in the case.

“I hear and understand Council’s concerns—as well as the community’s—about the individual that was hired to conduct the investigation. Therefore, I have canceled Mr. Daigle’s contract and will be meeting with the Council as soon as possible to determine our next steps initiating a new review,” Twombly said in a statement. “Together we all want to achieve meaningful improvements, eliminate racial inequity and make lives better in our community. This review –and ultimately its findings—is a critical step toward these goals.”

Coffman and the City Council will select Daigle’s replacement.