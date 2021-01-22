Aurora elementary school, playground vandalized with racial slurs

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Racial slurs spray painted on an Aurora school’s doors and playground equipment where discovered early Friday, Mayor Mike Coffman reported on Twitter.

The vandalism was spotted about 5:30 a.m. at Coyote Hill Elementary School, which is located near East Arapahoe Road and South Aurora Parkway. Police arrived about two hours later.

Workers from the Cherry Creek School District cleaned up the graffiti before students arrived for school on Friday morning.

“No place for such hate-motivated conduct in out community,” Coffman said in the Tweet.

The Aurora Police Department said there is surveillance video, which will be released.

APD believes the suspects are two juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.