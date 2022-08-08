AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue officials are looking to use the drug droperidol as a tool for sedating agitated patients in a pre-hospital setting in lieu of the now-prohibited drug ketamine.

Officials from the fire department will be presenting information about the drug to the Public Safety, Courts, and Civil Service committee on Thursday morning.

“This presentation is part of the Aurora Fire Rescue Medical Director’s multi-step approach to the introduction of a new medication. Prior to adding this medication to our protocols, we want to facilitate dialogue and answer questions about its use,” said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokesperson for Aurora Fire Rescue.

“The Aurora Fire Rescue Medical Director has presented information about this medication to the Consent Decree Monitor and the Consent Decree Monitor’s Community Advisory Council meeting,” she said.

The drug, according to experts, can be used as an anti-nausea and anti-vomiting medication in lower doses. In higher doses, it is used as an anti-psychotic medication.

Other departments around the state have protocols that utilize this drug, and it does not require a waiver under state guidelines.

Aurora Fire Rescue stopped using ketamine after Elijah McClain died in 2019 following a rough police altercation and an injection of ketamine. The state also prohibits departments from using ketamine for agitated people in a pre-hospital setting.