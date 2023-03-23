AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora dentist accused of poisoning and killing his wife was formally charged on Thursday.

James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested on a count of first-degree murder Sunday in the death of his wife, Angela Craig.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31, the Aurora Police Department believes James went to great lengths to kill his wife by allegedly searching for ways to kill someone undetected, ordering multiple different types of poison, pouring them into her protein shakes, and then attempting to begin a new life with another woman.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a formal charge of first-degree murder against James Thursday morning. James appeared in person at the court hearing.

Angela first became sick on March 6 and died on March 19. One of the key elements in this case will be the autopsy which will reveal anything Angela had in her system at the time of her death.

“We’ve got to get the toxicology back. We have to know what the autopsy reveals and they [prosecutors] need to be interviewing all the other people outside of the victim’s immediate family, as well as the paramour,” FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler said.

The next status date for James will be on April 7.