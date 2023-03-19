AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora dentist was accused of poisoning his wife to death this week.

James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested on murder charges Sunday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Craig drove his 43-year-old wife to a local hospital around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after she complained of severe headaches and dizziness.

Her condition quickly deteriorated, and she was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

She was declared medically brain dead shortly after that.

According to APD, an investigation by the Major Crimes Homicide Unit revealed the woman had been poisoned.

APD Division Chief Mark Hildebrand called it a “heinous, complex and calculated murder.”

A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained early Sunday morning after doctors decided to take her off life support.

The investigation was still ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.