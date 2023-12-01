DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is leading a delegation to Chihuahua, Mexico, from Dec. 5-9.

During the trip, Coffman and the Chihuahua municipal president are expected to formalize a sister cities agreement. The trip is organized by Aurora Sister Cities International’s Mexico Working Group with the support of Aurora’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs.

Other people on the trip include At-Large Council Member Alison Coombs, Mexico Working Group members, and business and community leaders.

Since the summer of 2022, Aurora-area community members have worked to establish a sister city in Mexico. After formalizing the Mexico Working Group under the umbrella of Aurora Sister Cities International, the group decided on the city of Chihuahua and started conversations with that city.

In March, the city council approved Aurora Sister Cities International to officially reach out to the city of Chihuahua to potentially formalize the relationship.

“Fostering international relationships and establishing global partnerships help us thrive locally,” said Coffman in a release. “Beyond any benefits this relationship can bring to Aurora, having a sister city in the country from where many of our immigrant residents come from, is a way to recognize an important part of our Aurora community.”

According to the City of Aurora, a fifth of Aurora residents are foreign-born, making it the most culturally diverse city in Colorado and one of the most diverse cities in the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2017-2021, over 21% of residents were foreign-born. Only about 9.5% of all Coloradans are foreign-born, according to the Census Bureau.

“The visit to Chihuahua represents the culmination of a strong year of community work both locally and internationally,” said Ana Valles, chair of the Mexico Working Group, in a statement. “Since the creation of the working group, we have been planning and working together, including organizing two fundraisers and coordinating with Chihuahua, because we knew the signing of the agreement would be the beginning; we are looking forward to start the work.”

Chihuahua already has a sister city in Colorado. Pueblo has maintained an 18-year-long relationship with Chihuahua as a sister city, with citizens of both cities participating in sports, educational and performing arts exchanges.

Chihuahua also has several sister cities across the U.S., including Albuquerque, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

Aurora is also sister cities with Adama, Ethiopia; Ilopango, El Salvador; Jaco, Costa Rica; New Taipei City, Taiwan; and Seongnam City, South Korea.