ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man convicted of killing a father in front of his 6-year-old son during a crime spree two years ago was sentenced Tuesday in front of the surviving​ victims.

FOX31 was in the courtroom for the sentencing of Andrew Jacobs, who reached a plea deal in the mid-afternoon crime spree on Nov. 10, 2021.

Back in 2021, the Aurora Police Department said one man — Jacobs — was charged with eight carjackings, one attempted carjacking, two home invasions, one burglary and one homicide, all in a two-hour crime spree.

In the midst, he took the life of Carlos Julio Albarracin, whose 6-year-old son witnessed it all.

Jacobs was sentenced to 85 years for second-degree murder, a class two felony, along with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and some sentence enhancers.

Carlos Julio Albarracin, 34, was shot during a carjacking on Iowa Street on Nov. 10, 2021. His 6-year-old son witnessed the attack. (Photo courtesy of family)

Both the prosecution and the defense brought up the importance of reaching a deal to avoid having to traumatize Albarracin’s young child again. They didn’t want the child, now 8 years old, to have to testify about watching his father’s murder.

Other victims were in court to speak as well, saying they hoped to finally breathe a sigh of relief, although their lives were forever changed by that afternoon.

Jacobs also spoke at his sentencing, apologizing, saying he was under the influence of narcotics and that he wants to take responsibility.

FOX31 spoke to the lead prosecutor and the family of Albarracin about the plea deal and sentence. Watch on FOX31 News at 9 and check back here for updates.