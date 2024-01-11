AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The largest changes at the Aurora Police Department have been made since the death of Elijah McClain.

The interim police chief spoke out for the first time since a former officer was convicted in McClain’s death.

Art Acevedo said a lot has changed at the department since McClain’s death in how his officers fight crime in Aurora. The changes at the department have been taking place behind the scenes, and all the while, crime rates have been dropping, according to statistics released by Aurora police.

Police say violent crime rates dropped in Aurora over the past year. The biggest drops came in the number of robberies and motor vehicle thefts in 2023 compared to the year before.

Acevedo said while the community is benefiting from lower crime rates, the department itself is going through a cultural change designed to improve how officers interact with people like McClain, who died in 2019 after police detained him and put him in a chokehold. Paramedics then injected him with ketamine.

“It’s been a black cloud that’s been hanging over our department, right? A chapter that hasn’t closed. And I will argue that chapter is not completely closed, because we can never do anything to bring that young man back,” Acevedo said.

Chief: McClain case could have ended differently with new training

It was the first time Acevedo had spoken about the case since former officer Randy Roedema was convicted and two other officers were acquitted In the McClain case.

“I think if everyone could go back to that night, I can tell you today the way that we have now trained our department, the way that we have provided legal training tactical, (there’s a) very high probability that same exact fact pattern would have ended in a much very different set of circumstances,” Acevedo said.

In 2022, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office investigated Aurora police for civil rights violations. The department agreed to make sweeping changes.

Acevedo said officers have now been trained to have different mindsets.

“You look at that approach to Elijah McClain. We went from asking to telling to making very quickly and we should not go hands-on making somebody do something unless there’s an immediate threat,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo applauded the department’s officers for completing new training, saying they are doing an outstanding job — improved police tactical training he said should have come much sooner.

“We failed Elijah McClain as a department. We failed Mrs. McClain as a department. We failed our community as a department. But we also failed the officers that encountered him that night, and we needed to do better,” Acevedo said.

Meantime, the interim chief said Aurora police are taking a more aggressive approach in chasing vehicles suspected of being involved with crimes.

Acevedo said officers are now being trained to use their lights and sirens more often when responding to calls. Acevedo said using the tools on police cruisers could help further reduce crime.