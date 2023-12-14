DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora firefighters battled a large fire that engulfed several residential buildings that were under construction early Thursday morning.

At 12:11 a.m., Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a third-alarm fire near the 7300 block of South Addison Court. The area is next to the Red-tailed Hawk Park in the Heritage Eagle Bend neighborhood.

Photos provided by Aurora Fire Rescue show the extent of the fire.

Viewer photo of Aurora Fire Rescue battling a large fire on Dec. 14. (Viewer: Oscar)

Since the fire started at residential buildings under construction, crews said they ran into several obstacles, including accessing the fire.

“It was a very volatile, highly dangerous scene and the initial arriving crews acted with proficiency and technical agility to quickly suppress the fire. The crews put a hose line on nearby propane tanks that were offgassing in order to cool them down and prevent an explosion,” said Aurora Fire Rescue in a press release.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and crews successfully stopped the fire from spreading.

In total, five units were destroyed.

The cause of the fire and its origin is still under investigation. The Colorado Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called to assist in the investigation.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley will be at the scene Thursday morning to continue to learn more about the overnight fire.