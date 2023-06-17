AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Officer Roch Gruszeczka, who shot and killed 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson two weeks ago, has been accused of racial profiling in the past.

According to a complaint and settlement made earlier this year, the incident happened on Nov. 10, 2018. The complaint alleged three officers profiled two young Black residents outside of one of their homes. Tevon Thomas got a ride home from a friend to his mother’s apartment at Foxdale Condominiums. After arriving, they parked outside the complex and talked for a bit.

According to the complaint, a woman who lived in an apartment called 911 and said she was frightened to leave her car and walk inside because of people, Thomas and his friend. She said they were in a vehicle, with bullet holes in the side, and she thought might be watching her.

Officers, including Gruszeczka, met her at a nearby gas station where she gave a description of the car. They went back to the apartment with her and escorted her inside and then began questioning the pair about where they lived.

Thomas tried to explain his mother lived in the building, but the complaint said he was interrupted by Gruszeczka who asked about the contents of the car but gave no reason for his suspicion.

In a statement from the city, Thomas was “hesitant to speak, was averting attention, and was breathing heavily, in response to the officers’ contact.” But the complaint said he was just confused as to why they were being questioned.

The complaint stated the officers saw a pistol in Thomas’s pocket after he was ordered out of the car. The officers drew their guns, ordered him to the ground, then handcuffed, searched and arrested him. The statement from the city also noted there was a magazine in the door of the car and the pistol was reportedly stolen.

The complaint argues the officers had no justification to search the car or ask them to get out since they weren’t doing anything illegal at the time. The city paid out $100,000 on this case back in February. The Richardson family’s attorney said the key issue is the lawsuit has never been mentioned by APD in relation to their case.

Aurora interim Chief Art Acevedo did not mention the lawsuit in his press conference last week when the body camera video of Jor’Dell’s death was released.

The Richardson family’s attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, felt that it should have been.

“We deserve better, this family deserves better, Jordell deserved better,” he said outside of the city’s municipal center where the family held a public memorial Friday night.

APD told FOX31 for context a lawsuit complaint and settlement does not always equate to officer misconduct or discipline.

“The department continues focusing on leaving no stone unturned to determine the facts surrounding the use of deadly force by a member of our Department, and whether or not the force was objectively reasonable and lawful,” APD said regarding the incident involving Jor’Dell’s death.