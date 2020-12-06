Aurora considers two efforts to repeal pit bull ban

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two efforts to potentially repeal Aurora’s ban on pit bulls and similar breeds will be considered at a city council study session on Monday night. One proposal would let Aurora voters decide; a second would make way for Aurora City Council to vote on a repeal.

“It’s a really emotional issue when you’re talking about living, breathing animals,” Aurora Councilmember Allison Hiltz said. “It becomes emotional for those who are for it and those who are against it.”

Hiltz says she has been pushing to do away with Aurora’s ban for the past three years. Currently, the city does not allow dogs that are 51% or more American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers in city limits, according to city officials.

“I’m hoping we have the votes to move this forward,” Hiltz said of her proposal to repeal the ban at the city council level.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is proposing the decision go to voters through a ballot question establishing a permit system similar to Denver’s recently passed change.

According to city data, restricted breed numbers impounded at Aurora’s shelters each year:

2020: 93 restricted breeds impounded (latest data)

2019: 217 restricted breeds impounded

2018: 266 restricted breeds impounded