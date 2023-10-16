DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Aurora is making progress in some areas of its consent decree mandates, although it’s struggling in others, according to a new report released Monday.

The nearly 400-page report was the fifth on Aurora’s progress in the decree, which the city entered with the Colorado attorney general in February 2022. In total, there will be 12 reports.

Of the 68 mandates the independent monitor reviewed, 31 were found to be in “substantial compliance,” meaning they were in line with expectations and were on the right track.

Some of the mandates that were in substantial compliance included Aurora Fire Rescue’s recruitment and training, as well as its use of chemical sedatives.

Other mandates in compliance involved the Aurora Police Department’s publication of a new use-of-force policy and the training it gave to officers.

There were 17 mandates listed as being on the “cautionary track,” with some listed in that track because deadlines were missed, and others listed for data tracking issues.

Specifically, the monitor said there were ongoing concerns about APD’s data capabilities, including issues implementing new databases. The report also called out issues with APD’s “antiquated data collection systems.”