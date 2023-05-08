DENVER (KDVR) — Metal ductwork collapsed at a public pool in Aurora last fall, in an incident similar to what happened at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center on Saturday.

In November 2022, part of the ductwork over the parameter of the Utah Indoor Pool fell, the city confirmed to FOX31. The pool is operated by Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

Aurora city spokesperson Ryan Luby said no one was injured in the incident and described it as smaller in scale than the collapse at Gaylord Rockies.

An investigation by the city found some of the ductwork fasteners failed on the pool’s HVAC system, which was around 25 to 30 years old. The city also inspected all of its indoor pools after the incident and has started regular assessments.

The Utah Indoor Pool in Aurora, Colorado is seen in May 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Repairs on the HVAC system at the Utah Indoor Pool are close to being done, Luby said. In the meantime, Aurora has opened the pool periodically after the city and health department found air quality standards were being met, even without the HVAC system.