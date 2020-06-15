Aurora City Council to select members of new Community Police Task Force

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City Council will select the members of a new Community Police Task Force at a special meeting Monday night.

According to the final resolution passed by Aurora City Council, the Community Police Task Force will evaluate and develop recommendations to improve communication and increase transparency between Aurora Police and the community. The task force’s agenda will include recommendations for a citizen-involved review process for critical incidents, police practices and procedures.

The task force will be comprised for 13 people from various backgrounds. The final resolution from Aurora City Council said the board will include one member of Aurora’s NAACP chapter and a member of a criminal justice reform organization.

Since February, Aurora City Council has been accepting applicants for the task force. City Council will choose members from among the applications its received at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday