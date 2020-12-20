Aurora City Council to decide soon on on proposal to allow marijuana delivery

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Next week, Aurora City Council will decide if it will approve a proposal to allow for marijuana delivery within city limits.

“I’ve been a pretty strong advocate of having delivery in our city,” Councilmember Alison Coombs said. “Particularly during the pandemic.”

Coombs says work on the proposal began in February. If passed, the plan would go into effect in early 2021.

“The majority of folks have been positive and supportive,” Coombs said.

Under the proposal, businesses and transporters wanting to deliver marijuana products would need a special permit through the city. Applicants could not have a felony conviction within three years of applying.

“The transaction has to be video recorded, GPS tracked, step-by-step,” Coombs said.

City leaders say for the first 36 months of the program, transporter applicants must meet certain social equity definitions; those who have been impacted by marijuana laws before it was legalized will be able to apply to be transporters first.

Marijuana stakeholders say other cities considering similar proposals should look to Aurora’s potential plan.

“I think Aurora has done a really good job with this,” Director Truman Bradley of the Marijuana Industry Group said. “They have listened to a diverse group of stakeholders.”

Councilmember Coombs says those who oppose the proposal are against the legalization of marijuana.

Denver officials are also considering a delivery proposal. In December, city officials held two meetings with stakeholders to gather feedback.