Aurora City Council to choose police chief on Monday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora City Council agenda for Monday shows it will be approving the appointment of a new police chief that night.

The city manager, Jim Twombly, had indicated he would make his recommendation in July, but a spokesperson said the choice won’t be made public until Monday.

Four people, including two internal candidates, are hoping for a chance at the chief job. They are Aurora Police Department Cmdr. Marcus Dudley, Baltimore County Police Department Bureau Chief Alexander Jones, Dallas Police Department Assistant Chief Avery Moore and APD Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson.

“I think the last several months have demonstrated that it’s really important to get this hire right,” said Curtis Gardner, an Aurora City Council member and a public safety committee member.

“It was really important to a lot of us on council to have a community engagement process about who our next police chief would be,” said Angela Lawson, who also sits on the committee.