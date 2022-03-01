AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora city council members narrowly passed a proposal that would ban encampments throughout the city on Monday night.

The first reading of the proposal passed six to five. Two councilmembers did not vote, and Mayor Mike Coffman was the tiebreaker.

A second vote is still needed before it could become official.

Many Aurora residents showed up to the meeting to speak out on the proposal. Council members recessed shortly after the vote, due to an outburst from at least one person who attended the meeting.

Those for the proposal say they felt there is no other option and those against the proposal expressed concern as to how Aurora police would handle dispersing camps.