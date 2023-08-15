AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday evening, Aurora City Council voted unanimously on a resolution that opposes Mayor Mike Coffman’s “strong mayor system” proposal.

Voters could decide the future of the proposal in November.

The strong mayor proposal would give Aurora’s mayor the authority to pick department heads and veto ordinances approved by the city council. Currently, the mayor cannot act on those decisions alone.

City Councilmember Alison Coombs expressed concerns that the proposal could remove a layer of protection for city employees. Coffman feels it is time for Aurora to adapt to its growing city landscape.

Officials said Monday afternoon the proposal was formally challenged.

