Aurora City Council moves forward on proposal to allow marijuana delivery

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City Council is moving forward on a proposal to allow for marijuana delivery. City leaders say in an initial vote, council members voted 8 to 2 Monday evening to allow for licensed retailers to deliver recreational marijuana in Aurora, and other municipalities allowing for marijuana delivery.

Under the proposal, delivery would be allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; no more than one ounce of marijuana, 80-ten milligram servings of THC in marijuana products or eight grams of marijuana concentrate could be delivered to a customer in one day.

The plan calls for interested businesses to obtain special licensing through the Aurora Marijuana Enforcement Division. Applicants would need to have no felony convictions in the three years prior to requesting a license.

A final vote on the proposal is scheduled for Dec. 2. If passed, delivery could begin as early as Jan. 2021.

The proposal comes alongside a new effort in Denver to allow for marijuana delivery. A spokesperson with Denver’s Excise and Licensing Dept. confirms a draft proposal allowing for delivery and other proposed changes has been sent to Denver City Council members.

If approved, Denver could begin accepting business licensing applications for marijuana delivery and hospitality establishments on July 1, 2021.

Denver officials have scheduled two meetings with marijuana stakeholders to get feedback on the proposal for Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Thurs, Dec. 17.